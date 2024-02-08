Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to collaborate with Harman Baweja Studios

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is teaming up with Harman Baweja-led Baweja Studios, for an action-adventure film. This will mark their third collaboration together as they already have two projects in the pipeline, including a courtroom drama and a vigilante action series.

Speaking of the collaboration, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar said in a joint statement, “Teaming up with Baweja Studios, we align our shared dedication to great storytelling. Our collaboration is focused on bringing together our unique perspectives and creating an exceptional cinematic experience for our audiences everywhere.”

Harman Baweja added in the press release, “We are constantly pursuing strong content across genres and nothing can be more rewarding than extending our partnership with Excel Entertainment. Our upcoming projects promise to be nothing short of extraordinary. We are excited to team up with them once again for this high-octane film.”

Last year, Harman Baweja made his comeback to acting with the web-series Scoop, in which his performance was appreciated.