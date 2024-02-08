First look poster of John Abraham’s 'Vedaa' out

The first look poster of Vedaa, starring John Abraham, was released on Wednesday. The film, directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, also stars Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Sharing the poster, which features him and Sharvari, on social media, John wrote, “#Vedaa #WaitForIt. ‘She needed a saviour. She got a weapon.’”

Vedaa is an action thriller produced by Zee Studios, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and John Abraham and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film will hit the theatres on July 12.

This will be John’s first release after last year’s Pathaan, in which he essayed a negative character. Sharvari was last seen in Bunty aur Babli 2.