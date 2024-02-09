Anushree Mehta to direct 'Bawarchi' remake

KOCHI : Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1972 classic Bawarchi will soon be getting a remake. The film will be directed by Anushree Mehta, who, last year, helmed the Radhika Apte starrer OTT film, Mrs Undercover.

Bawarchi is a comedy drama featuring Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan and Asrani among others.

The adaptation of the Hrishikesh Mukherjee feature will be the first movie out of the three-film collaboration between Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy Productions. They will also remake timeless classics like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan starrer Mili (1975) and Gulzar’s iconic 1972 drama Koshish.