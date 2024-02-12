Exciting to see people write music in reels now: Ankur Tewari

NEW DELHI: Young musicians today are challenging the norms of traditional songwriting and that is the result of reels on social media, says music composer Ankur Tewari.

Songs, both old and new, tend to go viral on social media through reels and something like this happened with "Khalasi", the Gujarati song from last season of "Coke Studio Bharat".

Tewari, who serves as the curator of "Coke Studio Bharat" season two, said it's exciting how a series of reels can be used to tell a bigger story.

"I love it, I feel it's got something old-school nostalgic. Earlier when we used to make films on film and shoot it on film, people used to talk in reels. People are writing music in reels now and a lot of reels together can tell a big story as well. It's exciting in a way because I have seen a lot of young musicians breaking the trend of verse, chorus, pre-chorus... Things they are writing in a linear fashion...," he said.