'I would love to die in front of the CDs and DVDs of all my films,' says Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail recently completed a 100-day run at theatres across the country. The film released on October 27 and has been getting a lot of love for its endearing storytelling and performances. The film starred Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi and Anshumaan Pushkar in the lead roles.

An event was held to commemorate the film’s victory at the box office where director Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “I had a dream that one day if I die, I would love to die in front of the CDs and DVDs of all my films.”

During the event, a special screening of the film was hosted by the makers where Chopra revealed that he had penned 139 different drafts of the screenplay before getting into the final version. All the earlier drafts were rewritten to come up with the final version.

He also spoke about the necessity to think about the intention behind making any film. He said, "The one thing that matters is the intention, for which you're making a film and to what extent you're achieving that intention".

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has managed to do a business of over Rs. 70 crore worldwide.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)