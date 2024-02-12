Ranveer Singh promotes men's sexual health in hilarious ad with adult star Johnny Sins

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday left everyone surprised with an advertisement that features him alongside popular adult star Johnny Sins.

Ranveer and Sins collaborated for a sexual healthcare brand. Sharing the ad on his Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "It's bold to care."

The ad is a comical parody of a typical Indian TV drama. The entire cast, including Ranveer and Sins, are dressed in traditional wear. Ranveer is seen donning a maroon kurta and sporting long hair. Sins also donned a kurta.

The ad shows a woman complaining to Ranveer about his brother, portrayed by Sins, who struggles with erectile dysfunction. The hilarious ad is written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team.

Ranveer's ad with Sins has been trending on the internet ever since the actor posted it online. From fans to members of the film industry have reacted to the clip.

"Jethji helping Johnny was not on my 2024 bingo card," actor Vijay Varma commented.

"Baba you are bold and beautiful for doing this," actor Arjun Kapoor wrote.

"Oh my God! Ranveer, you are the best. Only you could have pulled this off," actor Zareen Khan wrote.

Actor Vikrant Massey dropped a couple of laughing emojis in the comment section.