Deepika Padukone joins David Beckham, Dua Lipa as presenter at BAFTA Awards

WASHINGTON DC: Good news for all the Deepika Padukone fans! The 'Piku' actor has been selected as one of the presenters at the upcoming BAFTA Awards, reported Variety, a US-based media outlet.

The list also includes former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh of 'Bridgerton' fame, 'Wonka' Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant and 'Emily in Paris's' Lily Collins.

The Rising Star Award will be presented by former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O'Connell. Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde are all in the running this year, as per Variety.

Hannah Waddingham has also been confirmed to perform a "special cover song" during the ceremony, which will be hosted by former Doctor Who David Tennant.

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, is set to take place Sunday, February 18, at London's Royal Festival Hall, which serves as the ceremony's venue for the second year in a row after several years at Royal Albert Hall. In India, the awards will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play.