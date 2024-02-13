I binge-watched all the Commando films before doing Crakk: Actor Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson was 16 when she started her career in films. Coming from a non-filmy background, she says she never thought of acting. However, when she got an opportunity to play the role of Amy Wilkinson in director Vijay’s period drama, Madrasapattinam in 2010, she wanted to make the most of it. Since then, Amy has worked in Kannada, Telugu and Hindi films. Being someone who doesn’t speak any of these, Amy believes that cinema transcends the barrier of languages.

“I have come to believe that cinema has no language,” she says. “It is about making people feel something regardless of whether you are speaking Hindi, Tamil, English or German,” she adds.

The actor will next be seen in the Hindi film Crakk – Jeetegaa… Toh Jiyegaa, which will be released in theatres on February 23. This will be her first Hindi film since 2016’s Freaky Ali, in which she starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Crakk also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi.

In the film, Amy plays the role of Patricia Novak, a Europol agent who speaks 13 languages, Hindi being one of them. She shared how she did workshops with writer-director Aditya Datt and co-writer Rehan Khan to get into the depths of her character in the film. “Patricia is somewhat similar to me. She is strong-minded, committed and dedicated,” Amy says.

“At the same time, she is also very reclusive and a woman of few words. Whereas I am someone who likes to talk a lot. So, it was a challenge to play the role as I had to get into that frame of mind where I am not using dialogues as a form of expression”.