'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' title announced, film to release on July 12

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' starring Akshay Kumar have announced the film's title and its official release date.

The Hindi version of 'Soorarai Pottru' has been titled 'Sarfira'.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a short teaser of the film which he captioned, "Dream so Big, they call you Crazy! #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024."

The film is all set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024.

The film also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

An incredible story, set in the world of startups and aviation, Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy.