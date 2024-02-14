Akshay Kumar’s Soorarai Pottru remake titled Sarfira

Akshay Kumar took to social media on Tuesday to announce his new film, Sarfira. It is directed by National-award-winning director Sudha Kongara and also stars Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. The film is written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani.

Sarfira is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020) which was directed by Sudha and starred actors Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal in the lead.

It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay in 2020. The remake is produced by Aruna Bhattia, Suriya, Jyothika and Vikram Malhotra. It is scheduled to release in theatres on July 12.