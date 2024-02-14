Vidya Balan also part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya Balan is set to return in her role as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan announced via social media on Monday. The third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is directed by Anees Bazmee, who also helmed the second part.

Kartik took to Instagram to share the news of Vidya’s comeback. He shared an intercut video where Vidya and he are dancing to the song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ from Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, respectively. In the caption, he wrote, “And it’s happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome Vidya Balan.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in 2022, and Kartik portrayed the role of Rooh Baba in the film. It turned out to be a success at the box office. The film also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The first film in the franchise came out in 2007 and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Vidya’s performance in the film received many accolades. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released this year on Diwali.