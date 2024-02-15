Arjun Kapoor to play villain in 'Singham Again', first look out

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again has found its villain in Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor.

Singham Again is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led Singham series, which started with 2011's Singham and was followed by Singham Returns in 2014.

The two movies along with Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021), starring Akshay Kumar, are part of Shetty's cinematic cop universe.

Kapoor will be essaying the role of the antagonist in Singham Again, which will also see Singh returning as Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao and Kumar as Veer 'Surya' Sooryavanshi.

Singh welcomed Kapoor to the cast in a post on Instagram where he shared the first look of the actor's villainous character. "MY BABA BADDEST!!! #SinghamAgain @arjunkapoor," Singh posted.