'It is very close to my heart', says Shah Rukh Khan as 'Dunki' releases on OTT

While talking about the film and his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, director Rajkumar Hirani said, "You always want to make a movie with a meaningful and good story. Shah Rukh liked the story from the beginning. After doing action movies, as an actor, he also wanted to do something different and this is the reason he was very involved and happy about it. I also wanted to work with SRK for so long and, 'mere liye vo baat puri ho gayi' and finally we worked together and 'bahut maza aaya'."

While praising SRK, Hirani added, "He is a great man and he just showers love on everybody and we enjoyed working on this film." The film explores the 'Donkey Flight,' a risky and illegal method used by people to enter nations such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Talking about the entire idea behind the movie and the kind of research he did for it, the director shared, "When we did the research we found that about 7 per cent of people in the country have a passport. Many people dream of going abroad but very few get the visa. It is very difficult. We want unique stories for making a film and I found it good."