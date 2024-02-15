Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's production ‘Girls Will Be Girls' heading to South by Southwest Festival

MUMBAI: "Girls Will Be Girls", the debut production of actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, is set to be screened at the 2024 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in the US.

The film, directed by Shuchi Talati, will be screened in the 'Festival Favourites' section of the film gala, held annually in Austin, Texas. The 2024 edition will run from March 8 to 16.

According to the makers, "Girls Will Be Girls" is set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl, whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

The movie features Preeti Panagrahi, Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron.