Shah Rukh Khan eyes Bond villain role, reflects on career and Hollywood at World Government Summit

DUBAI: The role he really wanted and was never offered was that of Agent 007, probably because he was too short, Shah Rukh Khan said on Wednesday, tongue firmly in cheek, and added that he is "brown enough" to play the baddie in a James Bond film.

In a freewheeling conversation during the World Government Summit (WGS) here, Shah Rukh said he had never been offered any substantive role in either Hollywood or the British film industry.

"I've said this honestly, but nobody believes it. Nobody's ever offered me any work, a crossover of substance. I've had conversations with lots of lovely people from the West, from the English film industry, from the American film industry, but nobody's offered me any good work," he said in the session titled "Timeless Success: A Conversation with Shah Rukh Khan".

Funny, reflective and serious in turn, the star spoke about his successes and failures, importance of perseverance in his life, taking long baths just before the release of his films and his efforts at making "the world's best pizza" when he took a four-year break from the movies.