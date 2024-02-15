Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' poster launched at 1,300 ft midair, first-ever film to achieve feat

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' on Thursday unveiled the film's new poster and announced the official teaser release date.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sidharth Malhotra dropped an exciting reveal video that he captioned, "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

In the video, a team of skydivers descended from the skies to unveil the action thriller film amidst the clouds, high above the azure waters of Dubai. The poster showcases the 'Shershaah' actor in his action avatar while holding an assault rifle.