Actor Mouni Roy talks about being stereotyped in the industry

MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming show ‘Showtime’, has spoken up about the challenge she faced in the industry, most notably of being typecast.

The actress said that while it may be a fair industry but it’s not an easy industry to work in by any stretch of the imagination as every day is a new challenge and it demands a lot from its artistes.

Elaborating on the same, Mouni Roy said, “I've been typecast, yes, of course. But I've also been very, very lucky with directors who had the vision to see me in different roles, in different parts. So yeah, I mean, like Emraan said that it may be a fair industry, but I truly believe it is a very difficult industry. And along with hard work, it comes with a lot of challenges. There is the struggle that you cannot deny.”