No point in justifying film to people with preconceived notions: Yami Gautam on 'Article 370'

NEW DELHI: Actor Yami Gautam says there is no point in justifying the intent of her film "Article 370" to people who already have a preconceived notion about it being a propaganda film.

Gautam headlines the upcoming political drama, which marks her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar's production debut via B62 Studios. Dhar is the director of 2019 film "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

The release of "Article 370" comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film will hit the screens on February 23.

"If someone is calling it names... like 'propaganda', 'jingoism', and 'chest-thumping'... Any section that goes into theatres already thinking or carrying a preconceived notion that this is what it's about, you'll never be able to feel or enjoy the film. There is no point justifying the film to them. I don't think the audience thinks about these things. This film is for the majority of the audience and we make films for the audience," Gautam told PTI in an interview.

Also backed by Jio Studios, the makers said "Article 370" presents a "powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir".