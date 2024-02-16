Rajkummar Rao’s SRI gets new release date

Rajkummar Rao starrer SRI now has a new release date. The film, a biopic of industrialist Srikant Bolla, has had several release date postponements in the past.
Directed by Tushar Hiranandani of Saand Ki Aankh and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story fame, the film was initially slated to release on September 15 last year. The date then shifted to May 10, 2024. Now, finally, SRI will hit the theatres on May 17.
The film is based on the story of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Born into a family of farmers in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Bolla took the state government to court when, citing his disability, he was not allowed to pursue the Science stream after he cleared his Class X exams.
He not only won the case but also topped his school in Class XII. He was also involved with the Lead India 2020 campaign launched by the late president APJ Abdul Kalam. He also set up organisations for the rehabilitation of disabled people and to pursue sustainable development goals, and established Bollant Industries, which makes reusable products from waste material.
Apart from Rajkummar, SRI will also feature Tamil actor Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.