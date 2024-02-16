Rajkummar Rao’s SRI gets new release date

Rajkummar Rao starrer SRI now has a new release date. The film, a biopic of industrialist Srikant Bolla, has had several release date postponements in the past.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani of Saand Ki Aankh and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story fame, the film was initially slated to release on September 15 last year. The date then shifted to May 10, 2024. Now, finally, SRI will hit the theatres on May 17.

The film is based on the story of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Born into a family of farmers in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Bolla took the state government to court when, citing his disability, he was not allowed to pursue the Science stream after he cleared his Class X exams.