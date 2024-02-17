Alia Bhatt: I teared up watching 'Poacher'

KOCHI: Alia Bhatt recently shared that her decision to be a part of the streaming show Poacher was a culmination of many factors.

The actor, who serves as the executive producer on the show, spoke to the media recently on the sidelines of its trailer launch. She shared the stage with actors Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Roshan Mathew, the show’s creator and director Richie Mehta and Prime Video executives.

Talking about her decision to serve as the executive producer of the show, Alia said: “I can’t point to just one thing that led me to become a part of this show as an executive producer. It’s many things put together that appealed to me like the brilliant narrative sketched by Richie, his hard work in terms of flawless research, a stellar cast of some of the best actors of the country put together and of course the potential impact of the show on the audience.”