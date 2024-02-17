‘Dangal’ actor Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19

MUMBAI: Child actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who essayed the role of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’ in 2016, has passed away. She was 19.

According to media reports doing the rounds, Suhani untimely passed away on Saturday morning after battling an illness.

It was reported that Suhani was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the national capital after she was battling illness caused due to a reaction from medication.

She had been getting treated for fluid accumulation in her body.

Confirming the news, Aamir's company Aamir Khan Productions on Saturday took to X to mourn the loss.