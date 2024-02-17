Musician King honours women with heartfelt tribute at Vh1 Supersonic event

NEW DELHI: Musician King has paid tribute to all girls with the song ‘Mana Teri Ho Na Saki’ on the first day of Vh1 Supersonic. As a part of his performance, he paid homage to all women out there, while also dedicating a special song for Valentine's Day.

King said: "I'm a person who cannot say I love you, but that doesn’t mean I don't have a love language and there must be more people who have a certain love language but aren’t understood. The world only believes the words that come out of one’s mouth - you don’t speak, and it’s like oh, aapne hint nahi diya.”

King added: “There must be people like me for whom I love you is small - you say it to one person, two people, multiple people."