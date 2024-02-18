'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' nears Rs 100 crore-mark at box office

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" has raised Rs 98.06 crore gross at the global box office, the makers said on Sunday.

The film, written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, released on February 9.

Production house Maddock Films shared the movie's three-day collection on its official X page.