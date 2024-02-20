Actor Rituraj Singh, known for roles in 'Anupamaa' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', dies at 59

MUMBAI: Popular TV and film actor Rituraj Singh passed away last night in Mumbai at the age of 59, a close friend of the late actor Amit Behl confirmed to ANI.

He was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitalized recently. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Actor Arshad Warsi took to X to pay tribute and wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor... will miss you brother..."

Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to X and wrote, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? "Kitna baaki tha..." Artists never die. Om Shanti."

Notably, Rituraj has appeared in several television shows, including 'Hitler Didi,' 'Shapath,' 'Aahat,' 'Adaalat,' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' among others.

He was last seen in well-known serial 'Anupamaa'.