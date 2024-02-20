Hindi

Kiara Advani to play the female lead in 'Don 3'

Kiara Advani will be playing the female lead in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The film's production house Excel Entertainment made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.

Don 3 stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role. The film marks the return of Farhan Akhtar to the director's chair after over 12 years since Don 2 (2011). It will be the third part in the Don franchise which earlier starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Farhan Akhtar made a remake of the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don--written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar-- in 2005, with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. It followed the same story but gave it a modern twist. The film was followed by a sequel, Don 2, in 2011 which also starred Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

