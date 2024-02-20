Salman Khan unveils Varun Tej starrer 'Operation Valentine' official trailer

The Telugu trailer was launched digitally by actor Ram Charan. The electrifying trailer presents Varun Tej as a fearless IAF pilot, all set to take on the enemy, while Manushi portrays the role of a skilled air force radar officer.

The trailer offers a perfect blend of thrills, emotions, and excitement. With its gripping narrative, the "Final Strike" unfolds into a thrilling rollercoaster flight of suspense, high-octane action-packed sequences, and unexpected twists.

Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. The film marks his directorial debut. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released on March 1, 2024, in Telugu and Hindi.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser and it has managed to garner praise from the audience.

