Never intended to hurt Hindu community: Vikrant Massey apologises for 2018 Tweet featuring Ram-Sita cartoon

Actor Vikrant Massey took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and apologized for a tweet from 2018, now deleted, expressing anger over the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. In his apology, Massey clarified that he never intended to 'hurt, malign, or disrespect' the Hindu community.
In 2018, the actor posted an editorial cartoon on his X account (then Twitter), depicting Goddess Sita telling Lord Ram, "I’m so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts!" The 12th Fail actor commented, "Half-baked potatoes and half-baked nationalists will only cause pain in the gut. #KathuaCase #Unnao #Shame."
In the issued apology on Wednesday, Massey stated that concerning one of his tweets from 2018, it was never his intention to offend, malign, or show disrespect to the Hindu community. Reflecting on the tweet made in jest, he acknowledged the 'distasteful nature' of it and recognized that the same message could have been conveyed without including the cartoon. He extended his apology "with utmost humility, to everyone who had been hurt."
In his conclusion, Massey expressed that it is now widely known that he holds all faiths, beliefs, and religions in the highest regard. He acknowledged the process of personal growth and reflection over time, recognizing the mentioned incident as one of his mistakes.