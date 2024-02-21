Never intended to hurt Hindu community: Vikrant Massey apologises for 2018 Tweet featuring Ram-Sita cartoon

Actor Vikrant Massey took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and apologized for a tweet from 2018, now deleted, expressing anger over the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. In his apology, Massey clarified that he never intended to 'hurt, malign, or disrespect' the Hindu community.

In 2018, the actor posted an editorial cartoon on his X account (then Twitter), depicting Goddess Sita telling Lord Ram, "I’m so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts!" The 12th Fail actor commented, "Half-baked potatoes and half-baked nationalists will only cause pain in the gut. #KathuaCase #Unnao #Shame."