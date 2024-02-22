Hindi

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to star in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" will be produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan.
MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are reuniting for romance drama film "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", the makers announced on Thursday.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, the movie will be written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan.

It will be released in theatres on April 25, 2025.

"Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025," the studio posted on Instagram.

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" will reunite Dhawan and Kapoor, who most recently worked together for Nitesh Tiwari's relationship drama "Bawaal".

The project reteams Dhawan with Khaitan, who directed the actor in "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" (2014) and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" (2017).

Khaitan had also directed 2018's "Dhadak", which marked the acting debut of Kapoor.

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" will be produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan.

