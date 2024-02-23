TVF wraps shooting of 'Gullak' season 4

The Viral Fever (TVF) has wrapped the shooting of Gullak Season 4, the makers announced on Thursday. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, it stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar in pivotal roles. Shreyansh has jointly worked on the story with Vidit Tripathi, who has also written the screenplay for the series.

Gullak tells the story of the Mishra family and some major hiccups that happen between them in their individual lives. Through their everyday struggles, the family comes together to develop a strong bond. The first season of the show premiered in 2019, followed by the second season in 2021 and the third in 2022. Further details on the upcoming season are awaited.