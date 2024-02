Alia Bhatt took to her official X account recently to announce the completion of her upcoming film Jigra. Along with sharing photos with Vedang Raina, the actor informed that the film will hit screens on 27 September, 2024.

Jigra is helmed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine. The film’s earlier-released announcement video suggests that it is about a sister who would go to any lengths to protect her brother.