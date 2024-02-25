Actors are not supposed to be crusaders, says Anupam Kher

MUMBAI: Actor Anupam Kher says that while he has participated in protests in an individual capacity, he believes artists shouldn't act as activists.

The negative impact of demonstrations and rallies is the subject of his next film "Kaagaz 2". Directed by VK Prakash, the film highlights hardships of an ordinary individuals due to protests and rallies.

"Actors and entertainers are not supposed to be crusaders. In an individual capacity, I've raised my voice about whatever has bothered me and faced the consequences. I became unpopular with so many people but it doesn't matter. At the end of the day, I've to sleep peacefully with my thoughts," Kher told PTI in an interview.

The actor, who took part in the India Against Corruption movement in 2011, said the ideal way to resolve issues is through negotiations.

"We are an independent country, thanks to the 'aandolan' that (Mahatma) Gandhi ji did. We are an outcome of Quit India movement, non-cooperation movement, but the people of India were together, it was not something that is just helping you (few people) and not others."

Kher, speaking about the ongoing farmers protests, said that while everyone has the right to protest, it should not affect the life of ordinary people.

"Everybody has a right to freedom to move around, freedom of expression, but not at the inconvenience of other people. This is the current scenario in our country, the protest, just because it is called farmers protest, I don't think farmers all over the country feel like that, farmers are givers.