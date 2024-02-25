Renowned filmmaker Kumar Shahani of 'Maya Darpan' and 'Tarang' fame dies at 83

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Kumar Shahani, a significant name in the Indian parallel cinema who directed films such as "Maya Darpan", "Char Adhyay" and "Kasba", has died at the age of 83.

The director passed away last night at a hopsital in Kolkata, close friend, actor Mita Vashisht said.

"He passed away around 11pm last night due to age related health issues at a hospital in Kolkata. He was ailing and his health had been declining. It's a deep personal loss," Vashisht, who worked with the director on "Vaar Vaar Vaari", "Khayal Gatha", and "Kasba", told PTI.

"We were in touch with his family. Kumar and I would talk a lot and I knew he was ailing and was in and out of hospital," the actor added.

Shahani is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The filmmaker was born in Larkana, Sindh in the undivided India. After the partition in 1947, Shahani's family shifted to Bombay. Shahani studied at the Film and Television Institute of India with Mani Kaul, who also went on to become famous for his work in art house cinema.