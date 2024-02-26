Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away

Pankaj Udhas, legendary Indian ghazal singer, passed away on February 26th, 2024 at the age of 72. Known as "the voice that touched a million hearts," Udhas was one of the most popular ghazal artists in India and abroad.

Udhas was born on May 17th, 1951 in Jetpur, Gujarat. He was initiated into music at a young age by his father, Manubhai Udhas, who was also a renowned singer.

After graduating college, Pankaj moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in playback singing for Bollywood films. However, his uniquely soulful voice found its true calling in ghazal singing.

In 1980, his first album, "Aahat" established Udhas as a rising star in the ghazal scene. Over the next few decades, he would enthrall audiences globally with albums like "Mehfil", "Mukarar", and "Aafreen", winning countless accolades. Songs like "Chitthi Aayee Hai" and "Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye" became ghazal anthems for a generation.

Despite his success, Udhas remained humble and gracious towards his fans and colleagues. He considered music a spiritual calling rather than just a profession. His positive nature, warmth and dedication towards promoting the ghazal genre won him admiration far beyond music circles.