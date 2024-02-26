Kumar and Me - Mita Vashist remembers Kumar Shahani

A

I walked out of my final viva at the NSD when my dean said can you do the makeup for a play for Kumar Shahani. Alaknanada Samarth, an actor from Bombay who was his leading lady, was keen that an actor should do her makeup…. I did it of course. What better way to get a front-row view into the process of a director with whom there was already some talk of acting in his film? I listened to everything he told Alaknanda. Once, Alaknanda said she was walking a curve he wanted on stage, but he said what I want is an ellipsoid.

It told me you can give him more, you can surprise him, but you can’t give him less than what he wants. At the end of my two days, he told me he was in talks with an actor for his film but hadn’t met her yet, would I be interested? So, he ended up offering me the role twice. Yes, at the time I was offered the Bajaj ad and in 1997, Rs 30,000 was a lot of money. But something told me those two days were going to be among the most important days of my life in connection with my craft.