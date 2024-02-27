Imtiaz Ali’s 'Chamkila' gets a release date

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila now has a release date. The Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer will premiere on Netflix on April 12.

Amar Singh Chamkila is a biopic of the titular Punjabi musician, who, along with his wife Amarjot Kaur, was assassinated in 1988. While Diljit will play the role of Amar Singh, Parineeti will essay the role of Amarjot in the film. For the unversed, Amar Singh was a songwriter, musician, and composer.

Hailing from Punjab, he became popular with the stage name Chamkila and was regarded as one of the best performers from Punjab. His songs were a commentary on Punjab and its culture. His best-known hits include ‘Takue Te Takua’, and ‘Pehle Lalkare Naal’ among others. The film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were brutally gunned down along with two members of his band on March 8, 1988. No arrests were made at the time and the case has been unsolved to date.