'Laapataa Ladies' to be the opening film at IFFM’s Summer Festival

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) recently announced the commencement of the second edition of the IFFM Summer Festival. The event will take place from February 29 to March 2 and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies will be the opening film at the festival.
Expressing her excitement over Laapataa Ladies being selected as the opening film, Kiran said, “I am absolutely delighted and would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the festival. I hope the Melbourne audience enjoys the film, and that I get to visit this great city in person soon.”
Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick added, “The festival’s summer edition this year will have Laapataa Ladies as the opening film, directed by the talented Kiran Rao. We are thrilled to kickstart our latest venture with Kiran’s nuanced film of layered human relationships.”
Starring Sparsh Shrivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles, Laapataa Ladies is based on a story by Biplab Goswami, and the screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai. The film’s additional dialogues have been penned by Divyanidhi Sharma. It is slated to release in India on March 1.