'Laapataa Ladies' to be the opening film at IFFM’s Summer Festival

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) recently announced the commencement of the second edition of the IFFM Summer Festival. The event will take place from February 29 to March 2 and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies will be the opening film at the festival.

Expressing her excitement over Laapataa Ladies being selected as the opening film, Kiran said, “I am absolutely delighted and would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the festival. I hope the Melbourne audience enjoys the film, and that I get to visit this great city in person soon.”