Yami Gautam starrer 'Article 370' banned in Gulf countries

Yami Gautam’s recently released political thriller Article 370 has been banned in Gulf Countries. Also starring Priya Mani Raj, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar among others, the film has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It was released in India on February 23.

Yami plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film, which is set in the valley and revolves around the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Article 370 film while he was addressing a gathering in Jammu. He said, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information."

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial action thriller Fighter was denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)