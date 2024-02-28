Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s production house to back six new films

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced six films as producers on Monday. The couple have a planned diverse lineup of projects to backed by their banner, Pushing Buttons Studios. Earlier, their maiden production, Girls Will Be Girls had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where it secured the Audience Choice Award for Best Film and the Jury Award for Best Actor, presented to lead actor Preeti Panigrahi.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal revealed their upcoming ventures will include an adult animated film Doggie Stylez helmed by Ashutosh Pathak; a documentary, RiAlity which follows the inside story of the celebrity couple’s wedding, and a fantasy drama titled Miss Palmoliv All Night Cabaret, directed by Kamal Swaroop. The lineup also includes a musical comedy Pinky Promise, which is about a paparazzi photographer in Mumbai who captures a moment involving a celebrity that alters his life and career. It is directed by Akash Bhatia, and scripted by Amitosh Nagpal and Papita.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming projects Richa said in a press release, “We are driven by a passion for storytelling and a commitment to bring fresh, diverse narratives to the forefront. The success of Girls Will Be Girls at Sundance has fuelled our determination to continue pushing creative boundaries.”

Ali added in the press note, “Pushing Buttons Studios is not just a production house; it’s a platform for artists to collaborate, experiment, and create memorable experiences for the audiences.”