It’s thrilling to play the arch-enemy of cops: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor opened up recently about playing a negative role in films. His look from Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again was unveiled earlier which introduced him as the villain in the film. Arjun said that he owes it to Aditya Chopra and Rohit Shetty for believing in him to essay negative roles.

Arjun said, “I started my career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades like Ishaqzaade (2012), and Aurungzeb (2013) and after all these years, here I am, playing a villain in Singham Again. While Aditya Chopra saw it in me to play characters that are flawed then, now, I am thankful to Rohit Shetty for having the belief that I could play an out and out villain in his Cop Universe film.”

He added, “I have always wanted to experiment on screen and give audiences something different to look at. So, playing an arch-enemy of the cops in Singham Again was a thrilling opportunity for me.”

Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is set to hit the screens on August 15.