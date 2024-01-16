‘Contrary to popular belief, independent films do turn a profit’: Filmmaker Praveen Giri

Behind the bustling lanes of Mumbai lies a quiet suburb called Mankhurd. At the centre of it is a railway station that doesn’t have a west exit. Self-taught independent filmmaker Praveen Giri then pans his camera towards his protagonists who are wrongfully accused of a crime after violence breaks out at a politician’s house.

Praveen, whose debut feature film Mankhurd, which is based on true events, was screened at The Chennai International Film Festival in December last year, explains that it was important for him to showcase the other side of Mumbai and explore the political milieu of the city.



“Even those living in the city aren’t aware of this area. There is no public transportation and the only way to get there is by taking an auto, run by a minority community from Govandi. It was also eye-opening to look at the religious politics in the area where Muslims are a majority. Several families from Tamil Nadu and Kerala have migrated there,” he shares, adding that this was the reason he chose to feature Tamil migrant characters.

