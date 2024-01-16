Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra to team up for 'The Sabarmati Report'

MUMBAI: Actors Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra are set to star in "The Sabarmati Report"

Ranjan Chandel, who previously directed the web series "Grahan", is attached to helm the project from a story penned by Aseem Arrora.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the upcoming film is a Vikir Films production. It will hit the screens on May 4, 2024.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the announcement on its official Instagram page on Monday.

"Get ready to unfold history with an untold story - The Sabarmati Report - a riveting journey into the 2002 incident that left an indelible mark on the entire nation!"