Konkona Sen Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee dish on BTS moments filming 'Killer Soup' in Kerala

MUMBAI: Actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee, who have recently shared screen in the dark comedy thriller series 'Killer Soup' have opened up on behind-the-scenes moments during the shoot of the show in the lush landscapes of Kerala.

Beyond the scripted narratives and rehearsed scenes, each member of the ensemble carved out memories, deeply influenced by the enchanting locales of Kerala and the mesmerising beauty of Munnar.

From Konkona's soulful connection with Kerala's sunsets to Manoj's dual role as an actor and recently revealed chef, every moment added more meaning to the filmmaking experience.