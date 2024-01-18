Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew to star in Magpie adaptation

The cast of the upcoming series, Kan Khajura, the Hindi adaptation of the Israeli crime drama Magpie, was unveiled on Wednesday. Kan Khajura stars Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni in pivotal roles. The show is directed by Chandan Arora and produced by Ajay Rai.

Produced by Yes TV and Donna & Shula Productions (Tehran), Magpie tells the story of Asa Katz, a man serving 17 years in prison for murder who gets released early on the condition that he cooperates with the police as their informant – a role (known as a magpie) that he also had in jail. He returns to his old neighbourhood and his older brother, David, who has little regard for his younger sibling. Asa constantly tries to resolve this, but numerous conflicting interests put him in precarious situations, and he finds himself torn between his life of crime and his work with the police while navigating both worlds to his advantage.

Kan Khajura will stream on Sony LIV.