Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi to star in rom-com Do Aur Do Pyaar

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi will soon team up for the first time for a romantic comedy.

The film, titled Do Aur Do Pyaar, also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film is based on the 2017 comedy-drama film The Lovers, directed by Azazel Jacobs and starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts as leads.

The film’s production house Applause Entertainment shared a poster which shows Pratik and Vidya embracing Ileana and Sendhil while still holding on to each other.