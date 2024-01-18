Hindi

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi to star in rom-com Do Aur Do Pyaar

The film, titled Do Aur Do Pyaar, also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.
Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film is based on the 2017 comedy-drama film The Lovers.
Express News Service

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi will soon team up for the first time for a romantic comedy.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film is based on the 2017 comedy-drama film The Lovers, directed by Azazel Jacobs and starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts as leads.

The film’s production house Applause Entertainment shared a poster which shows Pratik and Vidya embracing Ileana and Sendhil while still holding on to each other.

