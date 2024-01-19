Neeraj Pandey, Manoj Bajpayee reunite for the documentary 'Secrets of The Buddha Relics'

Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee are returning with the third installment in the ‘Secrets’ franchise with Secrets of the Buddha Relics. Manoj will return as the host for the show which will be released on Discovery+ on January 22. The show will air on Discovery channel on 26 February at 9 pm. It is created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath.

The documentary show will delve into the mysteries surrounding the last days of Gautama Buddha and the relics that serve as the epicenter of Buddhism in modern times.

Speaking about this in a press release, Manoj Bajpayee said, “I am thrilled to continue my ongoing collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery for the Secrets franchise. Working alongside Neeraj Pandey is always a rewarding experience with insightful takeaways that contribute to shaping the documentary.” Previous parts in the franchise were Secrets of Sinauli and Secrets of Kohinoor.