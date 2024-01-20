Ajay Devgn’s thriller Shaitaan to hit theatres on March 8

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for his new film which is a supernatural thriller titled Shaitaan. It is directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars R Madhavan and Jyotika in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres on March 8.

Sharing the poster of the film on social media, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Shaitaan is coming for you. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.”

It will mark the first collaboration between Ajay and Vikas, who is known for directing films like Queen (2013), Super 30 (2019) and Goodbye (2022). Ajay was last seen in Bholaa, a remake of Kaithi.

Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.