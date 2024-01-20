Anurag Kashyap dubs for Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' Hindi version

Malaikottai Vaaliban, unarguably one of the most hyped Malayalam films in recent times, is hitting screens on January 25. Along with Malayalam, the film is also releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Interestingly, ace director Anurag Kashyap has dubbed for Mohanlal in the film's Hindi version. The filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery revealed during a recent interview, where he shared about how Kashyap was impressed by the film.

"He agreed to dub after watching the film. He really liked it and even said that he hasn't watched something like it before."



Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, marks his maiden collaboration with Mohanlal. According to the director, it's not a genre-specific film, but a performance-oriented one with a layered narrative. Lijo has also penned its story, while the screenplay is written by PS Rafeeque, with whom he had earlier worked in Nayakan and Amen.



The upcoming film also stars Manikandan Achari, Danish Sait, Hareesh Peradi and Sonalee Kulkarni among others. Jointly backed by John & Mary Creative, Amen Movie Monastery, Century Films, and Max Lab, it has cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan and music by Prashanth Pillai.

