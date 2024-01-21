Nora Fatehi latest victim to deepfake videos, issues clarification

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi has become the recent victim to the problem of deep fake videos on the Internet.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and raised alarm as she clarified that the woman in the video isn’t her.

Nora shared the video of a clothing brand that used her deep fake.

The video shows her lookalike promoting a fashion brand, aping everything from her mannerisms to the look and voice.

The actress wrote: “Shocked!! This is not me!”

She also branded the video ‘fake’ in bold letters to make it clearer. The brand is yet to respond to her claims.