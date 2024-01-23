Meghna Gulzar-Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' gets OTT release date

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur now has an OTT release date. The film, a biopic of India’s first field marshal Sam Manekshaw, will be streaming on ZEE5 on January 26. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh (as former prime minister Indira Gandhi) and Sanya Malhotra (as Manekshaw’s wife Siloo). The film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Sam Bahadur was released theatrically on December 1 last year and had a clash with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. The films will be clashing on the OTT screens too as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is also scheduled to drop on Netflix on January 26.

Sam Bahadur sheds light on Manekshaw's contributions, showcasing his valor, strategic brilliance, and unwavering dedication to the nation. The film also delves into the intricate dynamics of military and political relations.

Sharing his experience of being a part of the film, Vicky Kaushal said, "Portraying the character of Sam Manekshaw has been an incredible journey filled with great pride and honor. Stepping into the shoes of such a brave and celebrated personality comes with immense responsibility, and I am grateful for the love and support that fans have showered upon the character during its theatrical release.”

Director Meghna Gulzar added., "Creating this biographical drama film has been a life-changing experience for me, and I consider it to be a blessing. The story of Sam Bahadur will serve as a great inspiration for all who witness it.”

Sam Bahadur earned close to Rs 100 crore during its theatrical run.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)