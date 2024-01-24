Feminist stories should not sound like a message: Director Shuchi Talati

A couple of days after its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Shuchi Talati’s debut feature, Girls Will Be Girls, is being hailed as a breakout film. Set in a boarding school in the hills of North India, it is about teenager Mira’s sexual awakening. But, more than that, it’s a complex exploration of Mira’s stormy relationship with her mother Anila who turns into an unforeseen rival in Mira’s pursuit of reckless romance.

Talati’s unfussy, unpretentious, and precise filmmaking, pushes the envelope when it comes to the representation of a parent-child relationship. Tackling issues often brushed under the carpet, the film’s audaciousness, however, is evened by emotional heft, warmth and empathy.

Excerpts:

First feature films are supposed to come from a personal space. How much of your protagonist Mira is in you?

All my films come from a personal space. By personal, I don’t mean that it happened to me, but the emotional landscape is very familiar. I didn’t go to a boarding school but my school was similarly strict. I feel like all the characters have a little bit of me. Mira probably has the most of me.

I’m about Mira’s mother Anila’s age now so I felt that I was writing in a way about my youth. But my current experiences made me see things from the mother’s point of view as well. She’s a young woman in her 30s. Why should she be relegated to a life which is asexual, like a supporting role in her daughter’s life? Why shouldn’t she have desires? Why shouldn’t she also want to rebel like her daughter?

There is so much nuance in the mother-daughter relationship. It’s a complex portrayal, of their rivalry, jealousy, reconciliation…

This idea comes from the fact that we’re still in a very imperfect, sexist world where we prize women for their youth and their beauty. As you start to lose them, you look at the younger women and think, “Why don’t I have it?” Why no longer me? I’ve seen that dynamic between mothers and daughters. It’s so much more common than you would think. I think it’s important to write feminist stories which are not like a message but explore the real complexity of experience.